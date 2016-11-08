Traveler looking for lost dog that ran from Logan County rest stop

BRUISER

Local residents are helping a Dekalb, Ill., man with a search effort for his 4-year-old dog that went missing Oct. 30 from the rest area along U.S. Route 33 between Bellefontaine and Huntsville.

Steve Neely, who said he hauls campers with his pickup to all of the lower 48 states, was passing through the Logan County area with his “co-pilot” Bruiser, a tan pitbull, who accompanies him on all of his runs. Something scared the dog while they were at the rest area, and the canine took off.

Mr. Neely, who has been paralyzed for about 10 years, said it took him a few minutes before he could remove his wheelchair from his pickup bed and then look for the dog.

“By then, he was long gone,” the U.S. Army veteran said.

Several community members, including Cathy McCurdy and Jill Klinger, saw information about the missing dog online through Facebook and animal rescue sites, and have been helping to follow up on local leads. So far, the dog has not been located, but a $300 reward is being offered by the dog owner.

“Finding that dog is high on my priority list,” Mr. Neely said. “I have just been worried about him ever since. He loves people so much, and I’m thinking he’s got to be with someone right now.

“You have some of the nicest people in your community who have been helping me out.”

To contact Mr. Neely about the dog, call (630) 688-6181.