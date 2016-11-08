Girl power

Not to be outdone by the boys, the Indian Lake Lady Lakers took to the gridiron Sunday to raise money for Relay for Life. Each grade level fielded a team of at least 10 players with current members of the football team as coaches for the ILHS Powder Puff game. In round one, the sophomores fell to the freshmen and the seniors defeated the juniors. In the end, the senior team of Rachel Kimmel, Krissa Bailey, Sammi Miller, Katelyn Hogan, Olivia Amspaugh, Kati Bowsher, Megan Huffman, Brooke Lewis, Lindsay Huffman, Morgan Evilsizor, Tiffany Ziegler, Victoria Wauben and Hannah Avila took home the bragging rights. Members of the ILHS Key Club, FCCLA and Student Council organized the game and accompanying bake sale. The event raised nearly $650 dollars to be donated to Indian Lake Relay for Life. Freshman Hailey Even tries to outrun sophomore defender Nya Worrell in the game. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)