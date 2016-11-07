Electing to serve

Poll workers weigh in on civic duty

ABOVE: Five Benjamin Logan High School seniors are working at voting polls around Logan County during Tuesday’s election. They are, counterclockwise from front: Will King, Gabe VanDyke, Ben Rowe, Austin VanBuskirk and Andy Griffith. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Benjamin Logan High School senior Ben Rowe prepares voting booths in the back of the Logan County Board of Elections on Friday afternoon. Mr. Rowe is one of five Ben Logan students working at polls across Logan County on Tuesday. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

For some Logan County residents, an election is a civic duty that means just a few minutes in a voting booth.

In fact, being a poll worker entails a nearly 14-hour work day, but the rewards are well worth it, according to both those who have been at it for decades and a handful of teens who are spending their first election in the precincts.

“Just to be part of it is really exciting,” Pam Flora, a 35-year poll worker in West Liberty, Monroe Township and Zanesfield said. “I think everybody should try it at some point. It’s just an exciting day.”

“I think it’s a civic duty to be a poll worker,” said Doris Hager, who has worked more than 30 years at the Union Township precinct. “It’s just something you should at least try once. If you don’t like it that’s OK, but at least you should try it and see if you enjoy it.”

