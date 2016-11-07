Veterans recognition

World War II veterans Gil Misplon, left, and Bill Guthrie, right, greet each other on the way to the front of the room to receive challenge coins during the sixth annual Logan County Veteran Appreciation Day on Saturday at the American Legion Harold Kerr Post 173 in Bellefontaine. Many local veterans also participated Saturday morning in an annual breakfast and giveaways at Ashley Home Furnishings. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

