Imagination Library kicks off with story time events

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library kicked off with story time events Saturday in libraries throughout Logan County.

Heidi Reser reads I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Pie by Alison Jackson to children and their families Saturday during a book party hosted at the Knowlton Library, 220 N. Main St. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Through the program, children from birth through age 5 can sign up to receive a free and age-appropriate book in the mail each month, starting in early 2017.

Some 30 children signed up for the book program at the Knowlton Library.

Online registration is now available at www.uwlogan.org, or registration forms can be picked up at all Logan County public libraries, day care centers, preschools, the Birth Center at Mary Rutan Hospital, the Logan County Health District WIC office and local pediatrician offices.

The Imagination Library is made possible through United Way Board of Trustees’ $75,000 donation, along with contributions from the Lewis and Dorothy Tamplin Trust, Bellefontaine Rotary Club, Vectren Foundation, Logan County Libraries, Belletech Corporation, PNC Bank and numerous individuals through the United Way campaign, as previously reported in the Examiner.