Voters deciding local issues

Logan County voters will decide on several local issues in Tuesday’s general election, including a county roads and bridges renewal sales tax, along with a replacement levy from the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties.

Bellefontaine City School District residents also will see two renewal operating levy questions on their ballots, and voters in Bellefontaine, Belle Center, DeGraff and Quincy will vote on utility aggregation issues.

Early voting also is available through 2 p.m. Monday at the Logan County Board of Elections office, 225 S. Main St. This weekend’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

As of Friday afternoon more than 6,000 voters had already cast their ballots and an additional 750 early ballots had been distributed, Logan County Elections Board officials report. That is about 20 percent of Logan County’s 30,683 registered voters, which is more than have ever voted early in an election.

For the Logan County roads and bridges 1/2-percent sales tax, the levy has been in place since 1997, and its passage would continue the revenue stream that is currently in place.

The ballot language allocates 50 percent of the revenues will be used for materials and contract services to maintain county roads and improve bridges and for storm water improvements within road right-of-ways.

Municipalities and townships each will receive a 20-percent allocation, while the remaining 10 percent will fund economic development efforts such as Logan County Community Improvement Corporation, the Logan County Soil and Water Conservation District and The Ohio State University Extension office.

Voters in both Logan and Champaign counties will see a 0.7-mill replacement property tax levy for the two-county MHDAS Board.

Locally, MHDAS provides funding for social programs to try to help residents stop using drugs, to seek assistance and peer support for mental health disorders and to prevent and deal with the aftermath of suicides, among many other benefits.

The levy would generate $1.4 million a year, which is more than a third of the organization’s $3.5 million budget, and would cost the owner of a $100,000 property about $25 per year.

Each of the Bellefontaine City Schools levies are renewals, which means the impact on property owners will not change. The first issue is a 6.05-mill operating levy that was first passed in 1986. It generates $1.5 million annually.

The second levy is a five-year emergency levy that generates $1.185 million a year. It was first passed in 2007.

Both levies provide operating expenses for the district, which includes educational programming, utilities, transportation, textbooks, buildings/grounds maintenance and cleaning, personnel costs and classroom expenses. Combined, they represent 41 percent of the district’s local funding.

Related to the utility aggregation issue, the November ballot will actually feature two questions for Bellefontaine and Belle Center residents: one for electric utilities and another for natural gas utilities. DeGraff and Quincy residents will see the electric aggregation question.

If approved, the issue will allow Affordable Gas and Electric to bargain on behalf of the communities for the best available utility rate.

The process is based on utilities deregulation measures passed in recent years and is the same one advertised by the door-to-door salespeople that have been canvassing neighborhoods with offers for several years now.

AGE, however, says it can get better rates than the door-to-door people can offer because they take thousands of customers to the utilities suppliers and save them the cost of advertising their rates or paying sales representatives, according to a previous Examiner article.

In other issues around the county, Bokescreek Township proposes a five-year, 2-mill Fire and EMS renewal levy for the purpose of fire and EMS, fire protection and other emergency medical/ambulance services provided by the fire department.

Jefferson Township also is asking for the renewal of a five-year 0.4-mill levy for cemetery maintenance and improvements.

In addition, two villages are asking for five-year renewal issues — a 5-mill levy for current expenses in West Liberty, and a 1-mill levy in Zanesfield for current expenses.

Liquor options also are being proposed at Desperados, 6857 Lima St., Huntsville, for Sunday sales from 10 a.m. to midnight; along with the sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and liquor at FION, 7486 State Route 117, Huntsville, for McArthur Township voters.