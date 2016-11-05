New traffic flow expected to improve efficiency at polls

Voters who go to the polls Tuesday will see a slightly different layout, especially in the locations where multiple precincts vote in a single building.

Voters going to the polls on Tuesday will first visit a table at which they will be sorted by last name, at left, before being sent to a color-coded precinct table, right. The change is expected to make mulitple precinct polling places more efficient, Logan County Election Board officials report. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

Traffic flow in these multi-precinct polling places has been streamlined to help reduce waits to sign in, Logan County Elections Board Chairman Adam Brannon said.

The change, which is ordered by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, precedes the use of electronic poll books.

The multi-precinct polling places include the largest four-precinct sites — Union Station and the Masonic Lodge in Bellefontaine and the Russells Point Municipal Building — as well as the joint village and township locations — such as the joint Liberty Township and West Liberty location or the Belle Center and Richland Township site.

Some polling places, such as Bloomfield or Union townships, remain single-precinct locations and are unchanged.

When voters enter a multi-precinct site, they first will encounter a table called the multi-location manager, Mr. Brannon and elections clerk and poll worker trainer Rhonda Hance explained. This is an optional stop for the voter, but may be useful if the voter has any general questions or is unsure where to go next.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!