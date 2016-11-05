Campaign caravan

Women for Trump stops in Bellefontaine

Lara Trump leads her Women for Trump entourage into the Logan County History Center for a Friday rally. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Avery Jacobs has been listening with great interest these past months as her parents and family talk about the 2016 presidential race and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

So the 10-year-old jumped at the chance to go with her aunt Kathryn Jacobs to Friday’s Women for Trump rally at the Logan County History Center.

She, like the other 250 or so attendees heard from Lara Trump, the candidate’s daughter-in-law; Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson; and Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, a video blogging, YouTube sharing duo known as Diamond and Silk.

Afterward when asked what she thought, Avery flashed a beaming smile and gave the rally two thumbs up.

“I think Donald Trump will make a good president because he believes in God,” she said.

