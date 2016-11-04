Ben Logan students tackle life-saving bracelet project

More than 100 Benjamin Logan High School students in family and consumer sciences classes this week collaborated on a project that will benefit deployed service members, new recruits, veterans and first responders.

Benjamin Logan High School students Haley Martin, Bailey Shope and Madison Keller construct quick deploy paracord bracelets this week for Operation Gratitude that are included in care packages for deployed service members, new recruits, veterans and first responders. (PHOTOS | BEN LOGAN SCHOOLS)

The pupils constructed 233 quick deploy bracelets that will be placed in care packages through the organization Operation Gratitude. The bracelets serve many purposes, such as a sling, an extension for a strap, threads used to sew, and much more.

“Not only are the bracelets really cool-looking, they can actually be used to save a life in an emergency situation,” according to www.operationgratitude.com.

“Most commanders allow our troops to wear our bracelets with their uniforms, and that’s a rare exception to the uniform code. Troops tell us that every time they look at their bracelets they have a feeling of home. They smile a bit longer, breathe a bit easier, and they know in that moment, that they are not forgotten.”

