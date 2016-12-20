Tree steward signup extended

The Bellefontaine Shade Tree Commission has extended registration for its second class of volunteer tree stewards, who will learn to identify and care for the city’s urban forest.

Participants will receive training on Saturday, March 11 and 18, and must complete 15 hours of volunteer service each year to remain certified.

No previous experience is required, but participants must be at least age 18 and pay a $20 fee for materials.

Applications are available at the Bellefontaine Joint Parks and Recreation District Office, 135 N. Detroit St. The new deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

For more information contact tree commission chairw Shelley Moore at