Hope for the homeless

Damascus House opens to aid local men in need

With winter just around the corner, local struggling men will have a place to get back on their feet with the opening of a new homeless shelter.

Lighthouse Community Shelters director Deb Storm, left, discusses the new Damascus House for homeless men with members of the Leadership Logan County class and donors from Ashley Home Furnishings and Francis Furniture, during a Tuesday event to mark the opening of the shelter. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

The Damascus House, the second homeless shelter to be operated by local organization Lighthouse Community Shelters, officially accepted its first resident this week, after also getting a significant donation from last year’s Leadership Logan County class and three city furniture stores.

“It’s taken a very unique and gifted combination of community members and organizations to get us where we are today,” shelter director Deb Storm said, after naming a long list of volunteers from churches, youth groups, retired teachers, businesses and many others who helped transform the 225 N. Detroit St. property from a “dump” into a suitable living environment for up to six men.

