Coalition to launch preschool reading program

Early childhood literacy in Logan County needs a boost.

So a coalition of local organizations, educators, libraries, and community partners are collaborating to bring the successful Dolly Parton Imagination Library to the children of Logan County.

An alarming percentage of five-year-old children who took the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment last fall were testing not ready to enter school.

Those results were 55 percent of the five-year-olds in Bellefontaine City Schools were not ready; 52 percent in Benjamin Logan Local School District; 33 percent in Indian Lake Local School District; and 46 percent in Riverside Local School District.

In the next five years, $150,000 will be invested in early childhood literacy with a goal of enrolling 1,200 Logan County children to receive a free book in the mail every month until their fifth birthday.

Beginning Saturday at reading events at all Logan County Libraries and at the Bellefontaine Rotary pancake breakfast at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, parents can enroll their children for free and walk away with their first book while supplies last.

Online registration is available now at www.uwlogan.org and first books will be received in January.

The United Way Board of Trustees earmarked $75,000 to the cause earlier this year and began looking for partners to match that commitment.

The Lewis and Dorothy Tamplin Trust, Bellefontaine Rotary Club, Vectren Foundation, Logan County Libraries, Belletech Corporation, PNC Bank and numerous individuals through the United Way campaign all helped to double that initial commitment to make the books available.

“I am very excited to see the positive results and future impact that early childhood reading will have on our incoming students at Benjamin Logan Schools.” said Sally Stolly, Benjamin Logan’s curriculum director and Bellefontaine Rotary president-elect. “Rotary International has a history of working with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to promote early childhood reading.”

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is proven on a national level to increase early reading, vocabulary skills and parent-child interaction by providing free books to every child enrolled.

Each month, a new, carefully selected book is mailed in the child’s name directly to his or her home to generate excitement and promote ownership.

All Logan County children under age five will be able to accumulate a free library of up to 60 books and develop the skills necessary to be ready for school. This program mails a new, age-appropriate book every month to each child enrolled in the program until their fifth birthday.

“Reading books to children is a priceless gift that takes only a little time each day, but will influence your little ones for life,” said Ariel Harris, children’s librarian for the Logan County Libraries.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has been in existence since 1995.

Founded by Dolly Parton for the children in her hometown of Sevier County, Tenn., the program has spread across the country and world through the help of committed community partners.

The program launches locally with reading parties for preschoolers at the times and locations listed:

• 9 a.m. to noon, Bellefontaine Rotary Pancake Breakfast, at Ohio Hi-Point;

• 10 a.m., Logan County Libraries, Knowlton Library;

• 10 a.m., Logan County Libraries, DeGraff branch;

• 11 a.m., Logan County Libraries, Lakeview branch;

• 11 a.m., Logan County Libraries, West Liberty branch;

• 11 a.m., Sloan Library, Zanesfield;

• noon, Logan County Libraries, Rushsylvania branch;

• noon, Belle Center Free Public Library;

• 1 p.m., Logan County Libraries, West Mansfield branch; and

• 2 p.m., Logan County Libraries, Knowlton Library.

After Saturday, registration forms will be available at all Logan County public libraries, day care centers, preschools, the Birth Center at Mary Rutan Hospital, the Logan County Health District WIC offices and local pediatrician offices.

To help or for information, call United Way at (937)592-2886 or visit www.uwlogan.com.