Tribute salute

Firefighters of the Bellefontaine Fire and EMS Department and officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department stood on the State Route 540 overpass Wednesday afternoon and saluted a procession carrying firefighter Andy Long for burial in his hometown of Celina. The 44-year-old Defense Service Center, Columbus, fireman died of cardiac arrest Monday after a training exercise. Traffic was restricted along the processional route as it passed westward. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)