Tribute salute
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Firefighters of the Bellefontaine Fire and EMS Department and officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department stood on the State Route 540 overpass Wednesday afternoon and saluted a procession carrying firefighter Andy Long for burial in his hometown of Celina. The 44-year-old Defense Service Center, Columbus, fireman died of cardiac arrest Monday after a training exercise. Traffic was restricted along the processional route as it passed westward. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)