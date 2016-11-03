HondaJet scores two speed records

Honda Aircraft Co. reports the HondaJet, the fastest jet in its class, has officially secured its first speed records over two recognized courses from Teterboro, N.J., to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Boston, to Palm Beach, Fla.

The HondaJet flies over the Alps in 2015 while in Europe for its certification process. It set this year two speed records in the U.S. (PHOTO | HONDA)

The United States National Aeronautic Association presented the records to Honda Aircraft Company during the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

In setting the record between New Jersey and Florida on April 9, the HondaJet departed Teterboro Airport and landed at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport two hours and 51 minutes later, despite average headwinds of nearly 70 mph.

Factoring the considerable headwinds and high temperatures, the HondaJet achieved an average true air speed of 456 mph and maximum ground speed of 478 mph for this 960-nautical-mile flight.

