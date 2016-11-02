Farm community helps with McClain harvest

Friends often share their plights, not expecting anything other than a listening ear.

More than a dozen West Liberty area farmers and friends came out Tuesday to help harvest Richard and Ted McClain’s 165-acre soybean field off State Route 507 at McClain Road, south of West Liberty. The assistance allowed Ted to spend time with his 13-year-old son at Children’s Hospital in Dayton. (PHOTO | SCOTT DAVIS PHOTOGRAPHY)

And so it was last week, when Wes Krabill showed up at Richard McClain’s farm off State Route 507 southeast of West Liberty.

Mr. Krabill, a general contractor, had completed projects for the McClain family for years and he was at the farm for another.

Mr. McClain’s 13-year-old grandson, Teddy, had just been admitted to Children’s Hospital in Dayton with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a serious skin disorder, and his plight was weighing on the grandfather’s mind.

“Richard started to tell me about it,” Mr. Krabill said. “Afterward, I was trying to think what could be done to help out.”

Knowing there was a 165-acre soybean field standing unharvested, the contractor began calling friends in the farming community to organize a harvest team.

