Visiting artists offer international flair

Tom Chess ensemble concert slated for Thursday

Benjamin Logan High School jazz band trombonists, from the left, Rylan Studebaker, Nick Ridge, Daniel McPherson and John Anderson, try out a few measures of music provided by visiting artists Tom Chess and The Bandit Hat Trio Tuesday during a LoCo Art workshop. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Brows furrowed a little in frustration Tuesday as Benjamin Logan High School jazz band members attempted to perform a new style of music — Near-Eastern and Turkish music filled with unusual time signatures. But by the end of the session with visiting artists, Tom Chess and The Bandit Hat Trio, many of the pupils were smiling at what they had accomplished.

“They really improved from start to finish,” band leader Tom Chess said. “We usually work with college students, so I’m impressed with their abilities to pick up something new.”

“We worked through it, and had a lot of fun; this is like something they’ve never seen before,” BLHS band director Myles Bowers said. “This is a great opportunity to broaden their horizons through jazz.”

Through the LoCo Art-hosted visit, the New York City-based musical group also is meeting with a Benjamin Logan Middle School world music appreciation class this week, and is conducting an afterschool workshop open to any Logan County students at the LoCo Art Spot For Youth, 130 S. Main St., Suite B105.

Members of the public also are invited to check out the group during a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mad River Theater Works, 2790 Sandusky St., Zanesfield. A donation of $10 per person is suggested, and children are free.

