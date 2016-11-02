Republicans: Family, faith key to keeping America strong

Republican leaders at both the federal and state level cited family and faith as the two key elements to keeping America strong during the Logan County Republican Party’s annual pre-election dinner.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman speaks during the Logan County Republican Party’s annual pre-election dinner on Tuesday evening at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport. In the background is a Cessna 305E L19 Bird Dog, a civilian plane converted for military use and owned by Jim White of Urbana. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, the featured speaker at the dinner, fondly recalled his earliest memories of Logan County.

His father, William Portman, an entrepreneur from Cincinnati, would bring his family to ski at Valley Hi and hunt on the property of local farmers they would meet.

“Thank you for these memories,” he told the local crowd.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!