On the way to the goal

The annual United Way of Logan County campaign passed a pair of milestones this week, surpassing both the $600,000 and 80 percent marks. Volunteers hope to raise three quarters of a million dollars by Thanksgiving to meet the social service needs of the community. Campaign cabinet members present Tuesday include, from left: Rebecca Hoffman, Nita Wilkinson, Ben Stahler, Kyle Springs, Joan Haushalter, Kim Collum and 2016 Co-Chairs Jamie Ross and Chad Ross. Individuals and businesses wishing to give may visit www.uwlogan.org or call (937) 592-2886. Agency requests for 2017 United Way support are 81 percent higher than last year. (PHOTO | DAVE BEZUSKO, UNITED WAY)