Coat drive to warm up area children

With the weather starting to turn colder and the winter months approaching, members of a Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Child Development class are hoping to warm up a number of area children in the community through a special project that they’re conducting through the end of the week.

Benjamin Logan High School FCCLA Child Development class members, from the left, Keirstyn Deickert, Cadey Eagy, Rhiannon Rhodes and Jazi Reisinger sort through coat donations and other cold weather items, including gloves and hats, Monday that have been collected through their coat drive, which continues through Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The Benjamin Logan High School pupils are seeking donations of cold weather items such as gently used coats, gloves, mittens and hats. Collection boxes are available at the district’s elementary, middle and high schools through Friday for their “Coat the Raider Nation” initiative.

“We heard on the Dayton news about a coat drive for kids, but it didn’t reach kids in our area. So we decided to help out the kids who live in our district and in the rest of Logan County,” class member Kinzie Jones said Monday while sorting through the donations.

“We thought that there’s a lot of kids who might be cold in the winter, and that shouldn’t be the case.”

