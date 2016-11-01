NSX wins Road & Track’s 2017 performance car award

Acura’s Central Ohio-built supercar, the NSX, has been named Road & Track’s 2017 Performance Car of the Year, besting eight of the world’s finest sports cars by exhibiting a potent mix of performance, style and emotion.

Acura NSX, produced at the Performance Manufacturing Center near Marysville, has been named Road & Track’s 2017 Performance Car of the Year. (PHOTO | ROAD & TRACK)

The Acura NSX won this year’s competition largely because of its unique driving experience.

Road & Track writes, “For the first time in a hybrid automobile of any price or capability, technology has been placed firmly in the service of emotional involvement rather than in place of it.

“Everything about the car—from the way in which the brake-by-wire pedal lengthens its travel when the brakes are hot to the manner in which the mid-mounted V-6 permits itself a bit of the ol’ barbaric yawp when it’s winding out in fourth gear—is intended to enhance the driver’s involvement.”

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!