Waste not, want not

One would think in a country where the majority of its residents are overweight or obese that wasting food would not be a problem.

However, that is not the case.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics estimates that America wastes 40 percent of food.

Amy Jones, chief clinical dietitian for Mary Rutan Hospital, presented a seminar at noon Monday about “tossed treasures” — those paid-for items from which one gets no benefit whatsoever.

Through a grant Ms. Jones received from the AND, her presentation guides food preparers through the maze of guidelines for “Best If Used By,” “Sell By” and “Use By” dates posted on many purchased food items.

There is confusion among consumers that food is not safe to consume past those posted dates. But food that has been stored properly — in a refrigerator at 40 degrees — is not necessarily unsafe past the dates. The dates more refer to peak quality and flavor.

