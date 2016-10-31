Co-op breaks ground for commnity solar array

Logan County Electric Cooperative is one of 23 electric cooperatives from across the state participating in OurSolar community photovoltaic array. The local cooperative recently broke ground for the community solar project at its 1587 N. County Road 32, Bellefontaine, office.

Ground has been broken at the Logan County Electric Cooperative’s 1587 N. County Road 32, Bellefontaine, office for its community solar array. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE)

“Logan County Electric Cooperative embraces the utilization of all energy sources in meeting future electric needs,” said Rick Petty, president/general manager. “And this local OurSolar project is part of our commitment to incorporate renewable energy within our community.”

