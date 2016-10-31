Pair charged with drug trafficking after Lewistown cemetery incident

CLEM LONGWELL

A Lakeview man and a West Liberty woman each was issued a felony drug trafficking charge, along with a number of other felony drug charges, following an incident Friday evening at Plum Cemetery near Lewistown.

An officer of the Washington Township Police Department on patrol about 7:30 p.m. observed a suspicious vehicle in the cemetery located along County Road 54.

Upon speaking with the vehicle occupants, Nathaniel F. Clem, 37, of 14106 Rosewood Ave., Lakeview, and Emanuela Longwell, 35, of 116 Fuson St., West Liberty, the officer immediately observed evidence of drug activity. A second Washington Township unit also responded to the scene.

Officers located 57 capsules of heroin, along with suspected methamphetamine, syringes and a large amount of cash. A Waynesfield Police Department canine unit responded to the scene to search a nearby wooded area for other contraband, but nothing was found during that search.

Cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated by Washington Township Police Friday evening in Plum Cemetery near Lewistown. (PHOTO | WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP POLICE)

Officers of the Russells Point Police Department and deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Both defendants also were charged with trespassing, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. Mr. Clem also was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments related to the syringes.

They were lodged in the Logan County Jail.

Mr. Clem was out on bond following an incident earlier this month, where he and another defendant were charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug abuse instruments after deputies responded to a disabled vehicle on State Route 720 near C.R. 54, as previously reported.

Suspect charged after barricadinghimself in mother’s Five Parks’ home

RUPERT

David Rupert, 27, of Tiffin, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm while under disability and domestic violence, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal damaging and menacing following an incident Friday afternoon.

Officers of the Washington Township Police Department responded to his mother’s residence, 8250 Indian Drive, Five Parks, about 1:20 p.m. in reference to Mr. Rupert reportedly throwing items inside the home, including a laptop computer.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!