50 years firm

Lawyers mark semicentennial of TDH founding

Attorneys with the Thompson, Dunlap and Heydinger law firm are, from left, Terrence Stolly, Dane Hanna, Christopher Moell, Robert MacDonald Jr., Gabriel Wickline, Thomas Heydinger, David Watkins, Howard Traul II, Melissa Marino, Zebulon Wagner, John Bodin, Connor Kinsey and Joshua Stolly. (PHOTO | THOMPSON, DUNLAP & HEYDINGER)

Fifty years ago, a local lawyer made a business pitch over a few drinks at The Pines in Quincy. Unlike many ideas hatched over drinks, however, Edward Charles Thompson’s vision endured and grew to what has become a local law firm with a group of lawyers of varying specialties.

Or so goes the unofficial history of the founding of Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger, which has been celebrating its golden anniversary this year.

In actuality, founding partner Thomas Heydinger said Edward Thompson, who had already been practicing law 36 years at the time, was looking to help meet the needs of his clients and had begun recruiting young local talent to become partners in their own law firm.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!