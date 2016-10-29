Residents approve of Indian Lake Villa’s renovation
- Written by JOEL E. MAST
Indian Lake Villa resident Mary White has a succinct appraisal of the 50-unit community’s renovated apartments — “They’re great.”
Renovations totaling approximately $4.5 million are currently under way at the affordable senior housing community, Indian Lake Villa, 601 Lincoln Blvd., Russells Point. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
“My old unit had trouble with the plumbing stopping up and overflowing,” the 74-year-old resident said. “Now everything is new and works great.
“There’s new carpeting, appliances, sinks, counters and new wall heaters with (digital) thermostats. Now I can set the temperature and leave it. Before I had to guess what would be the best setting.”
