Board votes to move forward with natural gas application

Financial forecast shows 5 years in the black

Riverside Board of Education members approved at their regular rescheduled Thursday evening meeting a motion to submit a preliminary application to Legacy Pipeline Services for the project to bring natural gas pipeline to the DeGraff and Quincy area.

In recent months, Legacy Pipeline Services representatives have been collecting applications from interested property around DeGraff and Quincy, and currently are close to their goal of 400 applications needed to move the project forward.

The district and board members also have been examining the potential utility cost savings of switching over from the current propane system to natural gas, and also the expenses of changing the school facility’s equipment to accommodate natural gas.

