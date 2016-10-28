E-HEAP assistance available

The Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program begins Nov. 1 and runs through March 31.

The Community Action Organization can assist area residents with program applications. Income eligibility is 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, or $42,525 per year for a family of four.

E-HEAP provides financial assistance once per heating season to households that are: threatened with disconnection, already disconnected, or have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel, wood or coal. E-HEAP can also cover assistance to establish or transfer service.

The following list includes those documents required for assistance: Social Security numbers for every household member; all pages of your current electric and gas bill or information on your bulk fuel; birthdates for every household member; proof of any and all income received within the last 13 weeks for all household members; if renting, lease agreement or rent receipt with landlord’s name, address and phone number; job and Family Services Case number; if disabled, proof of disability; proof of citizenship.

For further information regarding guidelines and to schedule appointments, contact the Community Action Organization’s Logan County office at (937) 404-9203.