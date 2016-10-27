Scholarship renamed to honor late board member

Ohio Hi-Point honored a former school board member posthumously Wednesday with action taken during a regular meeting.

Board members voted to name their annual student scholarship the Warren Stevens Memorial Scholarship. Mr. Stevens was killed in a Sept. 28 car crash on his way to the regular monthly Hi-Point school board meeting.

A longtime advocate of public education, Mr. Stevens served on school boards at Hi-Point and in Urbana City Schools for more than 10 years.

“Mr. Stevens was a phenomenal advocate for kids and education all over the state,” Superintendent Rick Smith said. “The board thought it was very fitting to pass on a scholarship to continue students’ education with his name on it.”

