New auxiliary officer

Mayor Ben Stahler and Caleb Mansfield of Russells Point stand with hands raised before the Bellefontaine City Council on Tuesday as Mr. Mansfield takes an auxiliary police officer’s oath. He is currently employed by Washington Township Police Department and on the Bellefontaine Police Department’s current eligibility list. Chief Brandon Standley said the auxiliary posting will give Mr. Mansfield a head start on training with the department. M(EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)