Caretaker taking a little time for herself

Ambassador’s faith, friends refresh during breast cancer fight

Bellefontaine area resident Debra Robb, 41, has been a caretaker for children for about 25 years, starting when she when in her teens, and she even attended professional nanny school in Louisville, Ky.

A breast cancer diagnosis in November 2015 following a routine mammogram caused her to take just a small step back from her childcare duties assisting a local family with five children. After taking a few months off to care for herself, she is now back doing what she loves again, while also balancing a weekly chemotherapy regimen.

The 41-year-old health advocate, along with West Liberty resident Dixie Kopus, 44, and Rushsylvania area resident Kendra Campbell, 39, is serving as an ambassador throughout October for Mary Rutan Hospital’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign emphasizing early detection and regular mammograms for women.

Photos of the trio are featured in mailers from the hospital’s Crawfis Imaging Center sent to county residents, and in displays at various local businesses, through funding from the Mary Rutan Foundation and the Logan County Cancer Society. Their stories are being spotlighted this month in the Bellefontaine Examiner as well.

Just before her 41st birthday last year, Ms. Robb said she inquired with her physician about scheduling a mammogram, as several women on her father’s side of the family have been affected by breast cancer, and two of her relatives have passed away following complications from the disease.

The 1993 Riverside High School graduate had the mammogram at the Crawfis Imaging Center, 120 Dowell Ave., Bellefontaine, and then was called back for a biopsy.

“I hadn’t noticed anything unusual before my mammogram — no lumps or anything — but just wanted to get checked out because of my family history,” she explained.

