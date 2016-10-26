ABOVE: Aiden Fout, 6, of DeGraff, reacts when a talking mannequin offers him candy outside the Gallery at the Holland Theatre’s Halloween display made by local artists Andrea Earick and Lou Fulkerson for the Downtown Bellefontaine Partnership’s first Pumpkin Walk on Tuesday evening. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Kathy Detwiler of West Liberty places a dollar vote in the pumpkin Tuesday evening.at Sweet Aromas, which made a display of pumpkinheaded businessmen drinking coffee and eating pumpkin pie during the walk. The Sweet Aromas display was voted best overall by raising the most money for Logan County Relay for Life. The Peach Tree Boutique’s tribute to breast cancer, which included he three breast cancer awareness ambassadors interacting with guests, was second. The event raised more than $1,000 for the Relay for Life effort. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)