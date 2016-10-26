City plans to use new water/sewer revenue to fund studies

Bellefontaine’s administration intends to use revenue from a proposed water rate increase to fund an update to the city’s water system master plan.

“It’s getting the cart before the horse,” Mayor Ben Stahler said, “to hold off on a rate increase until a study is done.”

Both the mayor and Service-Safety Director James Holycross said the water fund needs more revenue to keep up with operations and repairs.

Currently, there is not enough money for a study, they say.

Costs for studies for both the water and sanitary sewer systems and master plan updates for both could be $75,000 to $100,000 and it would take several months to complete.

