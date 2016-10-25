Family’s donation spurs student project

Renewal levy updates provided

A group of Bellefontaine High School pupils are taking the opportunity afforded by a generous donation from a local family to spread a little cheer during the upcoming Christmas season to about 50 of their classmates who otherwise might be overlooked during this time of giving.

HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: From the left, Bellefontaine High School students Avery Moore, Meagan Neal, Hannah Rader and Karlee Augustus present information at Monday’s board of education meeting about their BHS Gift Project that will be conducted during December. ABOVE: Bellefontaine High School students Dayamya Johnson, left, and Alli Stein present information at the meeting about a “Stomp Out Bullying” club they want to start after attending a Project STIR training in Columbus. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

Four students from Kate Smith’s pre-AP English class, Meagan Neal, Hannah Rader, Avery Moore and Karlee Augustus, presented information at the Monday evening board of education meeting about their BHS Gift Project.

They will be utilizing $1,000 donated in memory of the late Nigle Standley by his family to the Kristen Siler Vennekotter Fund to purchase gift items and toiletries for their peers during December. They will receive a list of potential gift recipients through names compiled by truancy officer and IMPACT program coordinator Shannon Maier.

The pupils initiated the BHS Gift Project as a part of a service project for Mrs. Smith’s class. They said they would be conducting a survey this week to determine the kinds of items their fellow students would like to receive as gifts.

“We’re giving people gifts that some of us take for granted every day — items like scarves and gloves, and perfume or cologne,” the students said. “We feel like there are a lot of programs out there for younger elementary kids, but sometimes at the high school level, the students who are in need are overlooked, or they don’t want to speak out about it.”

