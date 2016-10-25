BHS marching band headed to state

Bellefontaine Board of Education members reported at their Monday evening meeting that the Bellefontaine High School marching band has qualified for for the Ohio Music Education Association state competition following their performance at a weekend competition.

This newly decorated trailer will accompany the Bellefontaine High School marching band to the state competition Nov. 6. Corey Neal of Neal HVAC provided a $1,725 donation for a vinyl sign on the band’s trailer. (PHOTO | BELLEFONTAINE CITY SCHOOLS)

For the state event, the band is slated to perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium.

