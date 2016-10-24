Burning bubbles

Members of the Bellefontaine Fire Department, in red striped bubbles, and the West Liberty Fire Department, in the clear bubbles, collide during a game of bubble soccer at Southview Park on Saturday morning. Local members of the public safety community fielded four teams along with three businesses and the Bellefontaine High School National Honor Society to compete in a tournament for the local International Association of FireFighters union’s charitable fund. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)