Agency receives high marks during accreditation process

The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities discussed several achievements at their recent board meeting, including the agency’s receipt of the highest standard from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Office of Provider Standards and Review.

The LCBDD earned its three-year accreditation award during a comprehensive review that was conducted during September by the DODD. During the process, the agency’s organizational structure, policies and procedures, compliance with federal/state/local laws, leadership, individual’s rights and responsibilities, human resource management, provision of care, individual’s records, quality outcomes, performance improvement and safety were examined.

“The county board demonstrated strong systems in many areas with a focus on Person Centered Planning and outcomes,” Beth Chambers from the DODD Office of Provider Standards and Review said. “The review team was impressed with the privatization efforts and community integration.”

