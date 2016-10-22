A home for life

New Path Pregnancy Resouce Centers gearing up for move

New Path Pregnancy Resource Centers’ Bellefontaine office will move to this location at 709 N. Main St. this spring following upcoming renovations. Representatives from the center, including Kathleen Shanks, and Sarah Fisher, will present information about the renovation project at the organization’s upcoming Annual Gala 2016, slated for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Bellefontaine First Church of God. ABOVE: From left, Kathleen Shanks, Sarah Fisher, Nikki Stephens, Ameria Thomas and James Stephens stand near the front entryway of the soon-to-be New Path Pregnancy Resource Center. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The purchase of a 1940s Craftsman style home this fall has given new life staff members of the New Path Pregnancy Resource Centers, who already can envision the enormous potential inside the spacious 709 N. Main St. building that will house the Bellefontaine office this spring following upcoming renovations.

“This is going to be a very welcoming space for our clients. You just see the character in here, and once we spruce it up, it’s going to be very nice,” Kathleen Shanks, New Path PRC executive director, said Thursday while doing a walk-through of the property and pointing out all of the hardwood floors and dark wood trim lining the rooms and doorways.

