Smart city project presents opportunities for Logan County

Development of Columbus’ smart city project will attract companies to Central Ohio, opening the region to new investment and more high tech jobs, Columbus 2020’s Chief Economic Officer Ken McDonald said at Friday’s annual Logan County Community Improvement Corporation meeting.

Ken McDonald, right, a chief economic officer for Columbus 2020, talks Friday with the Logan County Community Improvement Corporation. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Columbus 2020 recognized for marketing campaign By THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF Columbus 2020, an economic development organization that includes Logan County among its 11-county region based in Columbus, was recently recognized for its One of US marketing plan. The organization was recognized at the Ohio Economic Development Association’s annual summit with the Excellence in Economic Development Marketing Award in the large community category. MORE ON THIS STORY IN SATURDAY'S EXAMINER

It is time to identify which national and international companies will locate near the $140 million project and begin recruiting those companies, he said.

“Within the next six months, I imagine we’ll be getting our heads wrapped around (which companies to target),” Mr. McDonald said.

“I don’t want to waste time on people who say they’re going to do big things ,but end up doing nothing. I want to go after people who are actually going to do something.”

