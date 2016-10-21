Schoology system shared

Principal issued new contract

Sally Henrick, Ridgemont Schools principal of curriculum and instruction, shared at the Thursday evening board of education meeting about the one-to-one technology program and the new Schoology learning management system.

The district has adopted the Schoology system to support student learning through online resources and assignments. Schoology bills itself as a “learning management system that has all the tools your institution needs to create engaging content, design lessons, and assess student understanding.”

Parent meetings were conducted earlier this week to demonstrate how to log into student accounts and to demonstrate what classes look like at Ridgemont with the use of this tool.

If parents have further questions, they should contact Ms. Henrick at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 354-2441.

The Ridgemont Local School District is utilizing the Schoology learning management system for their new one-to-one student-to-device technology initiative this year. (SCREENSHOT | SCHOOLOGY.COM)

Parents also can learn more about Schoology at www.schoology.com, and by watching the following YouTube videos: https://youtu.be/QgHWMGlGgbk and https://youtu.be/88b0Zcy-Mjw.

Superintendent Emmy Beeson also reported that administrators from Boone County Schools in Kentucky recently visited Ridgemont to explore service- and project-based learning, which was the focal point for the design of the district’s new school building.

“Boone County Schools have over 20,000 students and they came to learn from us,” Mrs. Beeson said. “After seeing our school in action, their superintendent said, ‘I wish I could go to school here.’”

