DOWNTOWN’S HIDDEN SPACES

Volunteer tour guide Delaney Buck, left, greets friends Blanche Davis of Indian Lake and Bonnie Doss of Huntsville during a tour of the Lofts 110 on Thursday evening. The suite they are touring is the Canby Penthouse, named in honor of Edward Canby.The third story, two-bedroom, two-bath Canby Penthouse is the only apartment fully completed and was staged with furniture and decor from Tanger’s Furniture for the Lofts & Hidden Spaces Tour, which also showed four single-bedroom lofts on the second story — the Hubbard, Jones, Bartholmew and Knowlton lofts — and included stops above the 135 W. Columbus Ave. Olde Mint Antiques and the 208 W. Columbus Ave. corner property that soon will house a new coffee shop on the first floor. Developer Jason Duff said the goal of the tour was to let people see the possibility for living spaces throughout downtown before the properties are occupied. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)