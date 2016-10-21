Renovation setbacks prolong students' Thanksgiving break

Construction setbacks have prolonged Thanksgiving break for students at West Liberty-Salem following action taken by the school’s board of education this week to amend the district calendar.

Students initially were scheduled to have Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 off from school in anticipation of moving into and situating elementary students into a new fourth- and fifth-grade wing.

However, Ruscilli Construction crews alerted school administrators on or about Oct. 11 the new elementary hallway would not be done in time for the scheduled move.

As a result, school board members this week during their regular meeting voted to push back the dates to Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22, which is the week of Thanksgiving.

“We didn’t want to be in a situation where we were moving kids into a wing that was only partially done, and that may be missing flooring or something like that,” Superintendent Kraig Hissong said. “This way the kids can move into a new wing that will be finished.

“The consequence of that move is that students will now have off the entire week of Thanksgiving, whereas before they would have been in school on Monday and Tuesday.”

