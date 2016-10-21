Thought-provoking Thing-A-Ma-Jigs

They say “necessity is the mother of invention,” and this week, Indian Lake Middle School sixth-graders had to think of inventive solutions to everyday problems for their “Thing-A-Ma-Jig” assignments. Allison Kinney, right, presents the assignment she invented to keep the shavings in her chicken pens dry so her birds remain healthy. Students presented their projects to their peers in science teachers Christina Fullerton and Chris Anders’ classrooms. Ms. Fullerton said she was pleased with this year’s creative ideas, “The students really looked deep into their lives to make every day easier.” Other inventions included a GPS walking cane for the blind and a hand warmer that allows you to see your phone from inside. The assignment satisfies several state curriculum standards for sixth-grade. (PHOTO | JAMIE ROSS, INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)