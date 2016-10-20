Healthy, nutritious fare served at Marketplace Café

In the back of the Main Street Marketplace, Rob Nicholson has opened his new Marketplace Café, which will serve breakfast and lunch to start.

Rob Nicholson, left, and his chef Keith Transouand front of house manager Jessie Fenwick will open the Marketplace Café, inside the 130 S. Main St. Marketplace, just in time for the Grand Pumpkin Walk in downtown Bellefontaine and will offer healthy breakfast and lunch choices. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“We’re really excited to start offering healthy and nutritious meals in downtown,” the new restaurateur said as he wrapped up a soft opening event for police, firefighters and other business owners in the 130 S. Main St. mall.

“We look forward to adding to the options of the downtown community. With great businesses like Brewfontaine and 600 Downtown already off to a great start, we want to add ourselves to the mix of options downtown. It’s kind of humbling to be part of this on the ground floor.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!