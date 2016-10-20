Mixing Bowl rounds up varied local products in store

The mother-daughter team of Paula and Geneva Johnson are reanimating a natural foods and gourmet cooking store originally opened by Paula’s mother Beulah Horst and named after a ceramic crock pot that has an even longer history in the family.

Paula Johnson and her daughter, Geneva Johnson will reopen the Mixing Bowl a purveyor of natural foods and locally made goods at 102 S. Main St., in downtown Bellefontaine. The original Mixing Bowl store was located north of West Liberty on U.S. Route 68 at Township Road 30. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“I remember growing up, I was happiest when I was in grandma’s store,” Geneva Johnson said of her memories of the Mixing Bowl, which was located along U.S. Route 68 near Township Road 31 from 1980 through 1995.

“I always knew I wanted to reopen it, but I wasn’t sure when it would happen.”

Like grandma’s original, the new store, which is located at 102 S. Main St., will focus on organic, clean, natural and local foods and products, the owners said.

“Everything in here will be by people who care about what they do and the environment,” Paula Johnson said.

