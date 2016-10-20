BOOK REUNITES FRIENDS

City resident Barb Renkert, left, reminisces with Rick Niece, center, and his wife, Sherée, Wednesday afternoon during a book signing for DeGraff native Mr. Niece’s latest book, Perfect in Memory: A Son’s Tribute to his Mother, at Peach Tree Boutique, 129 W. Columbus Ave. The 1964 Riverside High School graduate who currently resides in Arkansas also signed copies of his book Tuesday at the DeGraff branch of the Logan County Libraries, and said about 70 people stopped by. Perfect In Memory completes the author’s three-part Fanfare for a Hometown series about growing up in DeGraff, with the first two books Side-Yard Superhero and The Band Plays On. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)