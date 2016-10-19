New ski lodge on schedule for Mad River Mountain’s season

A new ski lodge at Mad River Mountain Ski Resort is set to open in time for the 2016-17 season.

Thomas & Marker Construction Co. Inc. continues to move ahead with the Mad River Mountain Ski Lodge project. It is slated to be finished for this season’s opening. (PHOTO SUBMITTED | THOMAS & MARKER)

On Sept. 16, 2015, a fire destroyed the 17,000-square-foot lodge and left Peak Resorts Inc. scrambling to recover in time for the ski season.

The owners of the 1000 Snow Valley Road, Zanesfield, resort chose to work with Thomas & Marker Construction Co. Inc. which drew together a variety of companies to build a temporary facility in time for a Dec. 1 season opening.

Peak and T&M, with offices in Bellefontaine and Columbus, began discussions on Christmas Eve to permanently replace the destroyed lodge.

A basic plan was developed by T&M’s architect, Rich Pontius, in February and those plans continued to mature even as construction began in July.

These aerial photographs of the new Mad River Mountain lodge now under construction show a month's progress on the project. (PHOTOS | THOMAS & MARKER CONSTRUCTION)