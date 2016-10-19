Local artist continues annual winning tradition

DAVIDSON

Saber Davidson, a 2016 graduate of Benjamin Logan High School, has for the third consecutive year, won the high school division of the Susan Faulkner Fine Arts Exhibition and Auction.

Her mixed media artwork Addictions is themed on common social issues and addictions of modern society. It was displayed at the 2016 Ohio Association for Gifted Children Fall Conference.

Proceeds from each piece of art are divided evenly between the students and the OAGC’s scholarship fund. All students whose work is accepted for display receive a monetary award in addition to their half of the auction purchase price.

As the winner of the high school division, Saber, who is currently attending the two-year School of Advertising Art graphic design college in Kettering, was awarded a $200 scholarship at a Meet the Artists reception Sunday evening in Columbus. John Stahl, Saber’s art teacher at Ben Logan, attended to support his former student.

The Benjamin Logan School District has been participating in the OAGC Art competition since 2007 and its student have won the high school division for the past seven years. Other previous winners include Josh Hardman, Katie Anderson, Katie Cole and Will Kennedy.