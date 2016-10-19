Local advocate serves as guest speaker at conference

Logan County resident Ty Ferguson continues to share her story of finding the courage to speak up for her own wants, needs and goals in hopes of inspiring others like her in the local area.

TY FERGUSON

She recently served as a guest speaker at “My Story, a Journey into Self-Advocacy,” a conference aimed at people with developmental disabilities at Edison State Community College.

The focus of the regional event was to help those living with developmental disabilities in Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Miami, Preble and Shelby counties increase their skills to advocate for themselves and their goals.

“I’m just really touched to be here,” Ms. Ferguson told the crowd of individuals, parents and participants from area boards of developmental disabilities.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!