Lakeview council members, fire chief not pleased with new building

With the completion of Lakeview’s new fire department just weeks away, some village council members and Fire Chief Norm Spring are not pleased with the condition of the building.

Some Lakeview Village Council members and the fire chief are upset with some of the workmanship at the village’s new $900,000 fire station. Employees of Robinson Building Solutions vowed Monday to address all those concerns before officially turning the building over to the village on Nov. 6. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

“I’ve been looking over construction work in residential buildings for 24 years and I’ve never seen quality like this,” Councilwoman Jacqueline Shoffner said, citing various problems including chips in tile and gaps in the drywall. “This is a $900,000 building and I’ve never seen that kind of quality in a building before.”

The most serious complaint, however, involved imperfections in the concrete slab that allows water to pool in the building, council members and Chief Spring said.

Representatives of Robinson Building Solutions, the Logan County company serving as general contractor for the construction of the 12,000-square-foot building, attended the meeting and promised they would correct all the issues brought to their attention by the Nov. 6 scheduled completion date.

“I promise you we don’t normally have these problems,” Steve Reed of the construction company said. “We haven’t even turned over the building yet; so, we’d like to make sure the items you’ve given us here tonight are taken care of.

