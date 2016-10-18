Indian Lake gets update on school-to-work initiative

The majority of Logan County’s graduating seniors are not going on to college, but that’s not a bad thing either, Indian Lake Superintendent Pat O’Donnell told his board of education Monday evening.

In fact, he said, the local economy is quite willing to put students on a career track right out of high school or an appropriate trade school.

He offered his comments in connection with a presentation on the Logan County Collaborative — a local partnership between educators, business leaders and elected officials.

“We are introducing all the opportunities out there in Logan County while they’re still in high school,” Mr. O’Donnell, who is also chairman of the countywide committee, said. “There’s a need among the businesses in our county to let students understand all the opportunities that are out there.”

Nationwide, while 66 percent of high school graduates go on to college, only about a quarter of those graduate with a bachelor’s degree. In Logan County, however, 61 percent do not go to college, Mr. O’Donnell said.

The goal is to reach the students not continuing on to college or those who end up not completing a degree.

“We’ve been brainstorming ways we can help businesses recruit young talent and what we can do as educators to help ready students for the workforce.”

School responds to computer hack

Indian Lake school officials responded to a computer hack that occurred within the past week, Superintendent Pat O’Donnell told the board of education on Monday evening.

The virus, known as ransomware because it is intended to extort money from affected uses, targeted a district hard drive on which teachers stored lesson plans, Mr. O’Donnell said after the meeting. Only about eight of the district’s 200 teachers were actually affected by the hack.

The district’s information technology team was able to deal with the threat without loss of information and without paying any money.

The ransomware demanded payment in the form of Bitcoin, which is an almost untraceable form of global digital currency